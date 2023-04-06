International Paper Company: Radiating Confidence: International Paper's Employee Networking Circle

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / International Paper Company

The Women in IP Employee Networking Circle is providing tips to improve confidence for Women's History Month. Check out this video and watch ENC co-chairs Edie McCants Trice and Rae Kestrel chat with Aimee Gregg, SVP, Supply Chain and IT, about how she radiates confidence.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Paper Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Paper Company

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-paper-company

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Paper Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748032/Radiating-Confidence-International-Papers-Employee-Networking-Circle