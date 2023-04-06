Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,000,000 options pursuant to its option plan to certain Officers, Directors and consultants to the Company. The options are granted at an exercise price of $0.33 per share. The options are subject to a 2-year vesting period, with 1/3 of the options vesting on the grant day and the remaining options subject to vesting terms. The options expire 5 years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as Directors, Officers or consultants of the Company.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

