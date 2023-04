Applied Materials Ranks No. 11 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Applied Materials is honored to be named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies, moving up from #31 last year to #11 this year. Applied remains steadfast in our commitment to work across the semiconductor ecosystem to drive critical advances that will accelerate a sustainable and inclusive digital economy. We're excited to continue our momentum as we aspire to Make Possible® a Better Future.

