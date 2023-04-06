Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Noch vor Ostern! Der Widerstand ist aufgeweicht – jetzt der Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
06.04.23
16:46 Uhr
15,820 Euro
-0,615
-3,74 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,82518,07022:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2023 | 22:22
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Millicom announces change of date of Annual General Meeting

Luxembourg, April 6, 2023 - Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM), initially scheduled to be held on May 4, 2023, will be postponed to a date no later than June 30, 2023. The exact date and location will be announced by way of press release in the convening notice that will be published at least 30 days prior to the meeting, in compliance with applicable Luxembourg Law.

The AGM postponement is to provide the Nomination Committee with additional time to finalize their proposals to the AGM. As announced on March 23, 2023, the composition of the Nomination Committee was amended to include Mr. Nicolas Jaeger, a representative of Atlas Luxco S.àr.l.

For more information, please contact:

AGM/EGM Inquiries:
Patrick Gill, Company Secretary

Maria Florencia Maiori, Senior Legal Counsel

information@millicom.com


Press:
Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations

investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2022, Millicom employed approximately 19,200 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. For more information, visit millicom.com. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • 2023-04-06 - Press Release - AGM date (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1ef8c82-d12f-4a5e-b6f5-1e5769234d73)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.