Shibot AI Introduces the Combination of AI and Memes Coins

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Shibot.io is excited to announce the launch of Shibot on Pancakeswap (BSC decentralized exchange), the first AI pet that enables all shiba lovers to generate images, communicate, write articles, create music videos, and use blockchain for a wide range of applications. Shibot is learning every day and will one day be the smartest Shiba Inu.

Shibot was developed with the core idea of decentralization in mind, inspired by the success of the Shiba Inu. The $SHIBOT team worked tirelessly to bring the successful qualities of the Shiba Inu to the Shibot.

Powered by cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, Shibot is a one-of-a-kind platform that allows filmmakers, artists, teachers, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to explore new possibilities and take their creativity to the next level.

Shibot's ecosystem includes the following:

AI Filmmaker: This feature enables filmmakers to create complex and realistic visuals without the need for expensive sets or equipment. Shibot Filmmaker also allows filmmakers to experiment with new ideas that would not be possible using traditional filmmaking techniques.

AI Transformer: Shibot Transformer is an AI-powered video generation engine that lets users turn their ideas into visually engaging stories. The tool has easy-to-use controls that allow users to unleash their creativity and make longer videos.

AI Art: Shibot Art is an artificial intelligence image generator that offers a fantastic art style at users' request. Shibot Art is more like a painting tool, enabling users to produce very artistic results with a maximum resolution of 8K.

Shibot ATM: Shibot ATMs, also known as crypto teller machines, allow users to buy and sell meme coins. These machines function similarly to traditional ATMs and cash machines, with a touchscreen for entering and displaying various details about the transaction.

AI Teacher: Shibot Teacher can quickly process and generate information, saving time and improving efficiency for both teachers and students. By allowing immediate feedback and quick access to information through automation, Shibot Teacher creates valuable time for students to focus on other tasks.

Consequently, with the new developments, Shibot has become a game-changer in the world of AI and cryptocurrency. Its powerful features, easy-to-use interface, and decentralized nature make it the go-to platform for anyone looking to unleash their creativity and explore new possibilities.

About the Company - Shibot

Shibot ($SHIBOT) is a decentralized AI-powered ecosystem that bridges the gap between artificial intelligence and crypto memes. The inspiration behind Shibot came from the success of the Shiba Inu, and the $SHIBOT team worked tirelessly to bring the same successful qualities to Shibot.

Moreover, Shibot has a total supply of 1 trillion tokens with a deflationary burn mechanism that boosts token prices. Furthermore, 50% of Shibot's business profits are used to buy back and burn tokens, incentivizing holders and promoting a continuous development commitment.

For more information, AI and Crypto enthusiasts must visit the following links.

Website: https://shibot.io

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/shibot/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/shibot

Buy $SHIBOT: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0x0151f08A29142e07D075664e2ecF3C949635C31e

Media Details

Company Name: Shibot.io

Contact Person: Ryoshi Sato

Email: info@shibot.io

Website: https://shibot.io

City: Tokyo

Country: Japan

SOURCE: Shibot

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748042/Shibot-AI-Introduces-the-Combination-of-AI-and-Memes-Coins