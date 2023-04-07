Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") announces that it has granted 1,250,000 stock options (the "Options") to a consultant of the Company for the purchase of up to 1,250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The Options are exercisable for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.05 per share. Fifty percent of the Options vest on grant, twenty-five percent vest six months from the date of grant, and the remaining balance vest twelve months from the date of grant.

Compensation Share Issuance

Pursuant to the terms of the previously announced license agreement (the "License Agreement") with Fobi Ai Inc., disclosed in the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2023, the Company announces that it has issued 1,100,000 compensation shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, for total consideration of $55,000 payable under the License Agreement. The Shares were issued pursuant to the prospectus exemptions provided under Sections 2.24 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. All shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTCQB - Symbol: PTNYF

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0A

Contact Information

Investor Contact

investors@parcelpal.com

T: (587) 883-9811

Company Contact

Rick Underhill, Director of Investor Relations

ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

investors@parcelpal.com

T: (587) 883-9811

