Jacobs Financial Services: Tim Tebow Inspires Over 900 at Jacobs Financial Legacy-Building Event

GRANDVILLE, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2023 / Jacobs Financial, a renowned local financial firm, hosted an unforgettable event featuring multi-talented icon Tim Tebow as their keynote speaker. Over 900 community members attended the event to hear Tebow's inspiring words on the importance of living a life of significance over success and the value of leaving a legacy.

Tebow captivated the audience by emphasizing, "An inheritance is what you leave for someone, a legacy is what you leave within someone. A true legacy is an eternal difference." His message resonated with the attendees, inspiring them to prioritize their personal legacies and make an impact on the lives of others.

Tom Jacobs, the visionary behind Jacobs Financial, expressed his excitement about the event stating, "We're always striving to create incredible experiences for our clients and inspire them to live their best lives. Tim Tebow was an obvious choice for this event as he embodies the values we hold dear and has an inspirational message that aligns with our mission."

Jacobs Financial unveiled their own heartfelt promise to their clients at the event. The company's employees all signed the promise solidifying their commitment to their clients.

The Jacobs Financial Promise reads in part, "Our promise to you is simple. You can count on us to be on your journey with you. You can count on us to challenge you to live the retirement dreams you have been planning for decades... Together, we can and will create the retirement you, your family, and your legacy deserve."

With Tim Tebow's words of wisdom and the unveiling of Jacobs Financials promise, the event was a remarkable experience for everyone involved. The importance of creating a meaningful legacy goes beyond financial success.

For information on upcoming events with Jacobs Financial, please visit www.jacobsfs.com.

Jacobs Financial is an independent financial services firm helping individuals prepare for retirement through the use of insurance solutions, including annuities and life insurance. Insurance guarantees are backed by the financial strength and claims paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

Contact Information

Amber Underwood

Chief Operating Officer

amber@jacobsfs.com

616.226.6092

