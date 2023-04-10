Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.04.2023 | 09:49
357 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTIX LN) Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Apr-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 162.0285

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5886427

CODE: MTIX LN

ISIN: LU1650491282

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1650491282 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MTIX LN 
Sequence No.:  235845 
EQS News ID:  1604145 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1604145&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
