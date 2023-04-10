Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed TemDAO (TEM) on April 7, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TEM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





Democratizing culture and history, TemDAO (TEM) is collectively funding, and advancing world heritage protection and development in an open and democratic manner. Its native token TEM has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 7, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TemDAO

TemDAO is a world heritage protection and development DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) accelerator, it funds and supports future builders in world heritage decentralized through DAOs working on a range of areas and infrastructure projects.

TemDAO provides a launchpad, resources, mentorship, a shared network, and a suite of legal and smart contracts for DAOs. Pioneering decentralized masterpieces of human creative genius, TemDAO builds an ecosystem with block world heritage list, culture and history research marketplace, and IP-NFTs. Its goal is to enable all world heritage and other tourism attractions to utilize IP-NFTs to fund, govern, and develop intellectual property worldwide, catalyzing a Cambrian explosion of digital IP assets.

One of the featured projects of TemDAO is Ninna-ji Temple. Founded in 888 by the 59th Emperor Uda, Ninna-ji Temple has had imperial sons and grandsons serving as its chief priests for the past 1,000 years. To realize sustainable protection and repair of Ninna-ji Temple, it will explore the potential of bringing together the world of Buddhism and the world of TemDAO. All expenses will be transparent transactions recorded on-chain making corruption impossible, aiming to build the world's first decentralized religious spiritual community.

TemDAO is creating collaborative ecosystems, where stakeholders in heritage conservation can work together to expedite the process of protecting or restoring priceless heritages to the public. It's connecting leading teams to funding by turning intellectual property and its development into a liquid and easily investable asset.

To decentralizing financing and governance processes within world heritage development, TemDAO is pioneering approaches to fractional and decentralized IP and tourism resources. It aims for developing decentralized governance frameworks to bring together tourism, culture, history, NFTs and investment.

About TEM Token

TEM is the native token of TemDAO project. It is necessary for starting a fundraising, proposal governance, IP-NFT trade, discussion, resource exchange and project review.

Based on ERC-20, TEM has a total supply of 500 billion (i.e., 500,000,000,000) tokens, of which 62% is provided for the ecosystem, 14% will be used for marketing, 14% goes into the development fund, and the remaining 10% is allocated to the team.

TEM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 7, 2023, investors who are interested in TemDAO can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

