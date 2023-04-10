Anzeige
Montag, 10.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2023 | 17:10
Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Named Winner of VMware 2023 Lifecycle Services Award for the Americas Region

Award Recognizes Rackspace Technology's Outstanding Customer Experiences and Strengthening of Customer-Partner Relationships

SAN ANTONIO, April 10, 2023® (NASDAQ: RXT)-a leading end-to-end,?multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that it has been awarded the VMware 2023 Lifecycle Services award for the Americas region as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards. VMware is recognizing Rackspace Technology for delivering outstanding customer experiences via an integrated lifecycle of services while driving integration across the lifecycle to improve deployment capabilities and create agile environments.

"An integrated lifecycle of services strengthens customer/partner relationships and improves customer satisfaction while driving digital transformation," said Tara Fine, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization for VMware. "Rackspace is being recognized for creating ongoing customer value at every step-before, during, and after the sale."

The VMware Partner Achievement Awards program is conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which reviewed and evaluated award submissions against the criteria for each category. Partners are recognized for their achievements in delivering VMware technologies and solutions that helped customers move to modern, cloud-centric architectures and transform their businesses.

"We are proud to receive this recognition from VMware and grateful for our partnership," said Adrianna Bustamante, VP of Alliances & Partnerships for PVC, Rackspace Technology. "Our partnership with VMware exemplifies our commitment to helping customers leverage next-gen technologies in combination with VMware solutions to lead the industry and transform their businesses."

To find out more about the 2023 Partner Achievement Awards click here.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology?is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


