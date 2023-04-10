American Home Inspectors: Career Certified Names Samantha Stuntz to VP of People Operations & HR, While Promoting Liz Meitus to SVP of Corporate Marketing

EdTech powerhouse Career Certified expands its team and further positions its growth as the leader in multi-vertical career education.

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Career Certified is pleased to announce that Samantha Stuntz has joined the leader in multi-vertical career education as VP of People Operations & HR, while promoting Liz Meitus to SVP of Corporate Marketing.

Samantha Stuntz

Samantha Stuntz named VP of People Operations & HR, Career Certified

"At the core of our success is the most talented team I've worked with," said Gary Weiss, CEO of Career Certified. "We already have a prowess for operational excellence and a customer-first mentality, but the addition of Ms. Stuntz and promotion of Ms. Meitus allows us to expand strategic opportunities for our people resources, ensure our onboarding of newly acquired groups remains modernized, and creates opportunities for key leaders to bring their knowledge and experiences to different areas of the business."

Samantha Stuntz has most recently come from posts as VP of Global Human Capital for Sun Hydraulics and Director of HRBP at Fruit of the Loom, Inc. Ms. Stuntz has been directly responsible for building efficient and diverse teams who work together to overcome challenges. She has a broad knowledge base, including managing business transitions, HRIS implementations, operations planning, labor relations, OSHA, TA, L&D, Talent Management, Total Rewards, and Performance Management- all with a servant leadership mentality. She brings to Career Certified a well-rounded toolbox of experience and programs that will holistically impact all human capital, while implementing systems to ensure the company stays ahead of modern operation and resource needs. Having spent the early part of her career in the United States Army and now pursuing her Doctor of Strategic Leadership degree, Ms. Stuntz is a powerhouse of focus and implementation.

Liz Meitus has been with the company just over one year and has played a critical role in advancing the creation of a parent brand, Career Certified, to better serve the go-to-market sub-brands of The CE Shop, A.D. Banker, and Amber Book, but also to help create a more efficient shared services model where her team can implement best practices for branding, public relations, events, creative, and digital into all lines of business. Prior to Career Certified, Ms. Meitus had over two decades in the advertising agency world and in-house marketing, most recently working for tech brands like Carbonite, Webroot, and OpenText.

About Career Certified

Career Certified makes purpose attainable and accelerates success. From Pre-Licensing, Licensing, and Continuing Education coursework to tools for the entire lifecycle of a professional's career, the company pairs an easy-to-use platform and flexible learning options with a deep understanding of students' needs conducive to guiding them to career freedom. Visit CareerCertified.com to learn more. Career Certified is backed by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.6 billion. For more information, visit waudcapital.com.

