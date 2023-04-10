Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Idaho Copper Corp. (OTC Pink: GTVI) (formerly Joway Health Industries Group, Inc.) (the "Company") which has been designated by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") as a foreign reporting Issuer in British Columbia, was issued a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") by the BCSC on March 17, amended on March 20, 2023, alleging improper disclosure and failures to file Material Change Reports for information published on the Company's website. The CTO purports to restrict the trading of Company shares in Canada and the US. Idaho Copper is issuing the following news release to respond to the CTO and to clarify certain disclosures that appeared in materials on the Company's website, including an informational video, a Corporate Presentation, and a Fact Sheet.

In a video published on its website, Idaho Copper included language which gave estimates of the Net Present Value ("NPV") of the Company's CuMo project from a 2020 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), without mentioning the discount rate used in the calculation. The video also contained a range of numbers of the potential value of the Company after further drilling.

This video disclosure was not proper in several major aspects: (1) the disclosure failed to mention that the NPV number included was calculated at a specific discount rate in the PEA, which was lower than and not the "base case in that document;" (2) that the PEA "base case" was founded on a different and higher discount rate , yielding a significantly different and lower NPV , and (3) the inclusion of a range of potential values upon further exploration represents economic targets that are not allowed under Canadian law and regulations, and are not supported by a current Technical Report. The Company wishes to correct these disclosure problems with the following statements:

The Company's prior disclosure in a video presentation utilized from the PEA Technical Report, but did not specifically mention the discount rate applied to reach the disclosed Net Present Value. The discount rate used, and the NPV stated by the Company, were not reflective of the "base case" from the Technical Report. Using an 8% discount rate, the base case in the PEA, the CuMo project's Net Present Value is $356 million dollars with a payback period of eight years.

The language to be used in the video will now be revised and presented as follows:

"Using an 8% discount rate, the base case in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment, the CuMo project's Net Present Value is $356 million dollars with a payback period of eight years. Management believes that further exploration and drilling could raise this value and reduce the payback period."



Idaho Copper will file a Material Change Report consistent with and to reflect the change in the video language to include the reference to the 8% discount rate being used for the base case for the value reported, which is supported by the June 2020 Independent Technical Report and PEA. Any additional calculations utilizing a discount rate other than 8% will be reported and based on and supported by a new or updated independent Technical Report.

Further, that the statement in the video that the future value of the Company could be in a specific numerical range constitutes under Canadian law and regulations improperly disclosed economic targets, unsupported by a current independent Technical Report. This language will be stricken from the video. Any additional disclosure of future economic values or ranges of values will be disclosed in a Material Change Report as new results and will be supported by a new or updated compliant independent Technical Report.

Similarly, the Corporate Presentation and Fact Sheet previously found on the Company's website contained tables with conceptual future economic targets, which are not allowed under the Canadian NI-43-101 regulations and policies, were not supported by a current Technical Report, and were improperly disclosed. The Company has withdrawn the Presentation and Fact Sheet from the website. To avoid any confusion, any future disclosure related to CuMo project economic results on the

Company's website will be supported by a compliant Canadian NI-43-101 independent Technical Report. Idaho Copper will file a Material Change Report consistent with disclosure of new economic results at the time that a new or updated compliant Technical Report is completed and filed.

Idaho Copper is focused on advancing the CuMo Project towards feasibility. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward.

