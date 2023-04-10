Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") announces it has engaged Basic Pharma Technologies, a pharmaceutical company located in the Netherlands, to perform an assessment and feasibility study, which will include validation testing of semaglutide if administered using NuGen's needle free injection device, InsuJet.

Semaglutide is the drug known as Ozempic® and it is currently administered by a pen-needle method.

Integrity testing of semaglutide being administered via InsuJet will be conducted over a seven-to-eight-month period comprising of three phases:

Phase 1 will comprise of regulatory compliance and literature search, method development literature search, and reference standard research and sourcing.

Phase 2 will comprise of feasibility study method and development.

Phase 3 will comprise of QC method and writing and composing and validating, method and validation protocol writing review and effectiveness, method validation study execution and data review, method validation report writing and effectiveness and sample measurement and reporting of sample measurement.

Conclusion of Phase 3, estimated at four-to-five-months, will determine a Go/No-Go outcome which will be reported to shareholders.

"The goal of integrity testing is to demonstrate that the molecules of the drug are not impacted by the high pressure that occurs during the needle-free injection. Previously, integrity testing with various insulins formed important groundwork for clearing the regulatory pathway for using the needle-free injector owned and developed by NuGen for insulin application." Commented Nicky Canton, COO "Semaglutide (Ozempic®) and it's role in blood glucose control and possible weight loss would be a great addition to further expand the applications of the InsuJet platform in the field of diabetes management."

Efficacy of InsuJet

Efficacy of InsuJet shows improved insulin uptake of upwards of 40%. Clinical studies, certificates, or InsuJet reports are found at: https://www.insujet.com/pages/partners.

About Semaglutide / Ozempic®

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist, meaning that it mimics the action of human incretin glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This improves insulin secretion and glycemic control, and reduces appetite and calorie intake. It was developed by Novo Nordisk in 2012 as a longer-acting alternative to liraglutide, an insulin for type 2 diabetics but also for administration to obese patients and marketed under the trade name " Ozempic®". Ozempic® has recently come into the public eye, with numerous celebrities and influencers claiming to have lost weight with the drug. The result was product shortages[1], so that the levy was regulated in many places[2].

About Basic Pharma Technologies

Basic Pharma is an advanced, independent pharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the development, licensing, manufacture and commercialisation of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products. Basic Pharma is a full-service package to the Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Medical Device industry.

For more information, visit www.basicpharma.nl

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

