Kitesurf Technologies Launches Website To Offer Novel Kitesurfing Simulator

KEARNY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Kitesurf Technologies, an entertainment and technology startup, has just launched its website detailing its new kitesurfing system (utility patent pending). The company is also creating an interview series entitled "Moved by the Wind", inviting kitesurfing enthusiasts to share their love of the sport and be considered to be among the first participants of the simulator.

The Kitesurf Technologies system is a unique and innovative VR-powered indoor kitesurfing simulator that provides users with a hyper-realistic and immersive kitesurfing experience. The simulator uses proprietary technology to recreate the sensation of kitesurfing, allowing users to experience the sport without being limited by traditional barriers such as location and weather conditions.

The simulator is designed to accelerate learning and improve skills by providing a safe and controlled environment for users to practice and develop their kitesurfing technique. The system assesses each student's skill level and recommends an appropriate starting point. As the student masters each skill, the system unlocks new levels, allowing the student to gradually advance to more challenging settings. This flexible approach helps students learn at their own pace and ensures that they are continuously challenged and motivated to improve.

The simulator provides a fully customizable experience, allowing users to choose the location, wind conditions, and other settings to suit their preferences. It uses state-of-the-art VR technology with realistic graphics and physics that replicate the sensation of riding on the waves.

The simulator is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of their level of experience or physical ability. It provides a safe and controlled environment for beginners to learn the basics of kitesurfing, while also providing a challenging and realistic experience for more experienced riders to improve their skills and practice new tricks.

The leadership team at Kitesurf Technologies emphasizes that the simulator is not meant to replace kitesurfing for those who enjoy the sport. Rather, it is meant to open up the sport to those who are just learning, to those located far from bodies of water, and even to those whose physical limitations may prevent them from real-time kitesurfing.

Founder and CEO Gustavo Magalhães says that the US market for kitesurfing lessons is witnessing high demand, with around 23,000 monthly searches. "The upcoming inclusion of kitesurfing as an Olympic sport in 2024 is huge news for the sport," says Magalhães. "We feel that this will boost visibility and popularity, both among sports enthusiasts and potential sponsors. It will provide an opportunity for athletes from different backgrounds and regions to showcase their skills on a global stage and inspire a new generation of kitesurfers."

He adds that he hopes that kitesurfing being featured in the Olympic Games will attract an even wider range of participants, as the Olympics are known for promoting diversity and inclusivity, and the inclusion of kitesurfing as a new sport aligns with this mission.

"We feel that kitesurfing is only starting to grow and has a solid future," Magalhães affirms. "More people are becoming aware of it and its part in the Olympics will boost that even more. We want to open up this sport to everyone. It's a challenging sport, but very rewarding."

He adds that the company is open to investors who are interested in making the simulator available to the public. To make Kitesurf Technologies' simulator accessible to a wider audience, the company plans to offer it in high-traffic locations such as malls, theme parks, and entertainment centers. They will operate their own establishment as a model to hone and scale from and then expand to other locations. Additionally, they will sell kitesurfing gear in their stores and offer ad space within the game for gear brands to reach their audience. The company also intends to partner with kitesurfing schools to promote trips and further increase their reach in the industry.

Kitesurf Technologies is led by a team of experienced and skilled individuals with a diverse range of backgrounds, including digital marketing, robotics, game development, automation, process planning, teaching, and publishing. This broad range of expertise allows the team to approach challenges from multiple angles and ensures that they are well-equipped to drive the success of the company.

"We feel that kitesurfing has the ability to connect people with the natural world and help them develop a deeper understanding and appreciation for it," Magalhães shares. "The force of the wind and the power of the waves creates a unique experience that is both thrilling and humbling. It can teach you a greater respect for the environment and the elements that make kitesurfing possible, fostering a sense of responsibility to protect and preserve the natural world for future generations."

About Kitesurf Technologies

Kitesurf Technologies is a startup that has developed an immersive, hyper-realistic indoor kitesurfing simulator along with a personalized and modular learning experience for users to improve their kitesurfing skills at their own pace. The company has plans to open a retail chain to sell kitesurfing gear, and also plans to partner with kitesurfing schools to provide further education.

Website: https://www.kitesurf.tech/

Contact Gustavo Magalhães: gus@kitesurf.tech

SOURCE: Kitesurf Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748433/Kitesurf-Technologies-Launches-Website-To-Offer-Novel-Kitesurfing-Simulator