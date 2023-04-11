Kaaba Luum to Host Guests in Luxury Villas Overlooking the Jungle

TULUM, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2023 / Kaaba Luum, a Mayan inspired, eco-luxury hotel and retreat center residing in residential Aldea Coral is officially opening its doors to the public this Spring.. Kaaba Luum is the first property inside a portfolio of properties being built around the world. The meaning of Kaaba Luum in the native Mayan language is "Earth's Origin". This name represents our connection with both Mother Earth and the birthing experience that every human and living being is connected to.

"We have a deep level of reverence for the land and the harmony we wish to create with all the living things on and around it. We have worked hard to prove this sentiment through our actions, not just our mission statement, " explains Andrew Evans, owner of Kaaba Luum. The developers of Kaaba Luum wanted to be certain that every material used at Kaaba Luum was selected with intention. Instead of the traditional concrete, they used a technique called "chukum," a term derived from the colloquial name for the Havardia albicans tree native to Mexico. Made with chukum tree bark, the material has several defining qualities that separate it from traditional stucco, including impermeable properties and a natural earthy color. More importantly, it is significantly less invasive and ecological. Zapote Wood was used throughout the property as the decks, stairs, and even the Zacate for the palapa. Local giles and roots were used to build the perimeter and tunnels which you will see all throughout the property. Hand cut, indigenous mayan stone was used as the final touch on every villa.

"Our mission," he continues, "is to create a world-class resort that was built from a sense of purpose. While our space operates as a hotel, its primary purpose is to serve as a retreat center and hub for leaders and their tribes. Our vision is that Kaaba Luum will create a ripple effect of change throughout the world by gently shifting the life path of every guest that immerses themselves in the rejuvenation and beauty of the Mayan Jungle."

Aldea Coral boasts having over 500 acres of protected jungle and more than 150 different species of exotic animals while still maintaining its residential and tourist populations. Included in the species of exotic animals that make this community their home are toucans, deer, monkeys and an array of colorful butterflies. Aldea Coral is surrounded by indigenous flora and fauna, as well as rivers, caves, jungles that carve the landscape into naturally forming cenotes.

Each villa includes two secluded bedrooms with private ensuite bathrooms, a private pool, rooftop terrace overlooking the jungle, an open living quarters with space for two queen sized sofa beds, a full kitchen equipped with cooking tools and a television in every room. Each of their villas are built in a particular cardinal direction that respectively represents their elemental code: Villa Aire, Villa Fuego, Villa Tierra, and Villa Aqua (air, fire, earth, water). Curated artwork, and crystals related to each element accompanies each villa, with large murals created by local and international talent during the hotel's Artists Residency Week last October.



What is unique about Kaaba Luum is that it was built for the primary purpose of hosting transformative retreats, experiences and events. The property includes an 'Ether Lounge' private event space which can be utilized for corporate getaways, masterminds, healing retreats, music events, yoga retreats, weddings, and more. The space can comfortably host up to 40+ people and is equipped with everything you need for a secluded gathering. This is one of 4 different event spaces featured on-site at Kaaba Luum.

Tulum is a high-demand location for retreats, gatherings and other events. There is, however, a limited amount of facilities in the city that can host groups of this size. Kaaba Luum hopes to solve this problem. Before opening their doors, Kaaba Luum had already hosted a number of private events including: Artist retreats with renowned artists from around the world, executive retreats for top leadership out of Silicon Valley, healing retreats with breakthrough techniques, and even fashion retreats for publications like Maxim, GQ and Playboy.

Kaaba Luum offers over 100+ on-site amenities and concierge services on its wellness menu, designed to provide guests with a range of transformative experiences to nourish their mind, body, and spirit. Their services feature over 30 body treatments and therapies from massage therapy to chocolate body wraps, as well as a suite of healing modalities like Sound healing, Reiki & Ice Baths. They offer Cacao, Temazcal, plant medicine & other ancient ceremonies as well as private, 1-on-1 or Group Sessions with world-class instructors (Yoga, breathwork, etc.)

Off-site activities for travelers will be facilitated by the resort and will include, but are not limited to, Mayan ruin tours, private yacht tours with turtle snorkeling, visits to the monkey sanctuary, cenote bookings, and private lagoon experiences..

Kaaba Luum has plans to expand its portfolio of hotels, resorts, and event spaces to over 40 locations before 2033. Their team has plans to build in over 30 countries, each property with a slightly different twist in its design to match the geography, ecology, and history of the cities they are built in. While each property will be slightly different in its nature, they will all be built off of the same ethos that Kaaba Luum was built on.

"Our goal is to create experiences that foster joy, creativity, and a deep connection to oneself and community."

About Kaaba Luum

Kaaba Luum is an eco-friendly luxury property located in the residential resort district of Aldea Coral, Mexico. Built on only 15% of the total surface area of its property, leaving 85% of the local wildlife untouched in the process of its development, the resort will maintain a close eye on its ecological footprint and work to minimize disruption of the local jungles and wildlife.

Upcoming developments for Kaaba Luum, which will be seen in the next phases of their growth include over 13 additional villas, a world-class restaurant, private luxury jungle pool and a new event space that can hold up to 70 people. For more information about upcoming developments in Kaaba Luum's future, check out their Instagram @KaabaLuum. See their website for additional detail.

Contact:

Nicole Trumbo

info@kaabaluum.com

www.kaabaluum.com

SOURCE: Kaaba Luum



View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748446/Kaaba-Luum-to-Host-Guests-in-Luxury-Villas-Overlooking-the-Jungle