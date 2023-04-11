Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Limitless Tire, a leading provider of high-quality tires, wheels, and related services, is thrilled to announce an extensive partnership with WaveRoomTV, an online media outlet dedicated to becoming the leading voice for the next generation of Canadians by promoting Canadian culture through curated content. This collaboration aims to provide their customers with an even more comprehensive range of products and services while boosting their online presence and engagement.

Since its inception in 2011, Limitless Tire has become a household name in the tire and wheel industry, serving more than 48,343 satisfied customers. The company's commitment to offering exceptional products and services has garnered a loyal following, with customers relying on Limitless Tire for their tire and wheel needs, including new tires and custom rims.

This new partnership between Limitless Tire and WaveRoomTV is set to strengthen the company's offerings by combining their expertise in the automotive industry with WaveRoomTV's influential online presence. The collaboration will provide customers with access to an even broader range of products, services, and exclusive deals, reinforcing Limitless Tire's position as the premier destination for tire and wheel solutions in the region.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter with WaveRoomTV and are confident that this partnership will enhance the overall experience for our customers," said Faisal Mohammad, VP of operations at Limitless Tire. "By joining forces, we will be able to provide our clients with the best in tires, wheels, and entertainment, further solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional service and products."

Limitless Tire offers unlimited tire services membership, Ontario's only official rim buyback program, caliper paint, and no credit check financing with zero down payment and no payment for 90 days.

For more information on Limitless Tire and their new partnership with WaveRoomTV, please visit waveroom.com or follow both companies on their respective social media channels.

About Limitless Tire:

Limitless Tire is a premier provider of high-quality tires, custom wheels, wheel alignment services, and tire financing in Ontario, Mississauga, Toronto, Brampton, Scarborough, and Pickering. Established in 2011, the company has served over 48,343 satisfied customers, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to ensure complete customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://limitlesstire.com.

About WaveRoomTV:

WaveRoomTV is an online media outlet with a mission to become the leading voice for the next generation of Canadians by promoting Canadian culture through curated content. They focus on empowering and celebrating the diverse perspectives of Canada by showcasing the best in Canadian news, fashion, art, food, sports, and entertainment. WaveRoomTV strives to make a positive social impact by amplifying the voices of marginalized communities and supporting causes important to their audience. For more information, follow WaveRoomTV on Instagram.

With this partnership, Limitless Tire and WaveRoomTV aim to create an engaging and unique experience for their audience. Combining automotive expertise with a passion for Canadian culture and entertainment, the collaboration is expected to generate increased interest and brand loyalty among consumers. As both companies continue to grow and expand, they remain dedicated to providing high-quality products, services, and experiences that align with their respective missions and values. Stay tuned for exciting updates and announcements as this partnership develops, and be sure to follow Limitless Tire and WaveRoomTV on their social media channels for the latest news and promotions.

