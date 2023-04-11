Kandou Bus: Kandou Appoints Thomas Boudrot as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Outstanding International experience of strategic and operational sales, with a successful track record of driving business growth

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 11, 2023, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today appointed Thomas Boudrot as Vice President of Sales & Business Development.

"Thomas is an excellent addition to the Kandou Executive team," remarks Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. "He has outstanding sales experience, strategic vision, and exceptional knowledge of the semiconductor industry. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Thomas, and to his contributions to the business."

Thomas joined from AMD Xilinx, a technology and semiconductor company that primarily supplied programmable logic devices. The company is known for inventing the first commercially viable field-programmable gate array

