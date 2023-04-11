Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2023 | 09:46
Kandou Bus: Kandou Appoints Thomas Boudrot as Vice President of Sales and Business Development

Outstanding International experience of strategic and operational sales, with a successful track record of driving business growth

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 11, 2023, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today appointed Thomas Boudrot as Vice President of Sales & Business Development.
"Thomas is an excellent addition to the Kandou Executive team," remarks Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. "He has outstanding sales experience, strategic vision, and exceptional knowledge of the semiconductor industry. We are very much looking forward to welcoming Thomas, and to his contributions to the business."
Thomas joined from AMD Xilinx, a technology and semiconductor company that primarily supplied programmable logic devices. The company is known for inventing the first commercially viable field-programmable gate arrayis a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou's solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.
Connect with Kandou at:
Website: www.kandou.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/
Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

Contact: Jason de Kauwe
Director of Marketing at Kandou
dekauwe@kandou.com

Thomas B 2 Cropped.jpg

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f010f6c8-1ed5-4822-98c6-8f216dd597c8


