Bambuser AB: Japanese Influential and Future-Facing Fashion Company, Adastria Extend their Bambuser Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Bambuser announced today that Adastria renewed its One-to-Many agreement for an additional 12 months across 30 brands, confirming Bambuser as their preferred Video Commerce partner.

Throughout 2022 Adastria used Bambuser's One-to-Many to connect with their extensive customer base in numerous countries by hosting entertaining and informative Live Shopping events from their native app. With overwhelmingly positive experience and the results achieved, the leading retailer decided to move forward into a second year of collaboration with Bambuser to continue enhancing their digital strategies with the industry-leading platform.

Adastria began as a men's fashion store in 1953 and has grown to become a leading name in Japanese fashion, offering over 30 brands from more than 1,300 stores across a number of regions.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading Video Commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 350 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Turku. Our rapidly growing team speaks more than 30 languages and 62% of our senior management is female.

Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging our legacy as industry-leaders in video-first technology.

