Healthcare IT Leaders Announces Appointment of Ben Hilmes as President

Former Cerner executive tapped to lead consulting firm in next phase of growth

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Healthcare IT Leaders is proud to announce the hiring of Ben Hilmes, MHA, FACHE, as the company's President. Mr. Hilmes brings over 25 years of senior healthcare leadership and technology experience to the role and will be responsible for driving growth and expanding the company's position as a leading provider of IT consulting and professional services for the healthcare industry.

Mr. Hilmes spent 22+ years in varied leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Cerner Corporation, including Senior Vice President - Client Relationships, where he was responsible for nearly $3 billion of the company's U.S. portfolio of Cerner customers and outsourcing operation. Previous responsibilities included Vice President - East Operations and Director & GM - New England/New York.. After leaving Cerner in 2021, Mr. Hilmes served as SVP/Chief Integration Officer for Adventist Health, Roseville, Calif.-based health system with $4B in revenue, over 400 sites of care, and 35,000+ employees. There he led departments responsible for IT, Analytics, Clinical Informatics, Project Management, and several Corporate Shared Services.

He holds a master's degree in healthcare administration and a BS in Biology from the University of Missouri and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Healthcare IT Leaders Founder Bob Bailey will continue is his role of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, transitioning the company's day-to-day operations to Mr. Hilmes.

"We are thrilled to have Ben join our team for our next stage of growth," said Mr. Bailey. "He offers an invaluable perspective as someone who has walked the walk and talked the talk of healthcare and IT from both a provider and vendor perspective. His extensive industry experience, combined with his track record of success in multi-billion-dollar enterprises, make him the ideal candidate to take our business to the next level and provide even greater value to our clients."

"Healthcare IT Leaders has long enjoyed a great reputation for outstanding service and highly verticalized consulting expertise," said Mr. Hilmes. "I look forward to working with this talented and dedicated team to build on their 10+ years of success and to expand our services and capabilities.

"Today's health systems are looking for new and more efficient ways to deliver better outcomes," he added. "We are in a unique position to help our clients meet their goals through our traditional consulting combined with innovative digital transformation and cloud migration services, and a full range of workforce strategies, including managed services, staff augmentation, and offshoring."

Mr. Hilmes role as President begins immediately. He and Mr. Bailey will attend HIMSS '23 later this month for client and partner meetings to further outline the company's growth strategy and new service offerings.

About Healthcare IT Leaders

Healthcare IT Leaders is a national leader in IT consulting and workforce solutions. We help leading hospitals and health systems achieve their goals for digital transformation and optimal patient care with implementation services, project management, consulting, managed services, and talent solutions. Learn more at www.healthcareitleaders.com

