Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - The Global Smoking Accessories Market is valued at $64 Billion (US Market exceeds $8 Billion) in 2022 and expected to reach $91 Billion by 2030. (Grandview Research)

American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) announced today that ROLLS CHOICE has received initial orders in anticipation of a nationwide rollout of its products.

Management is focusing on regional and nationwide distributorships focused on smoke shops, vape shops and convenience stores.

Point of Purchase POP shelf display designs are under development and will be offered to retail shops to provide enhanced brand awareness and product exposure. POP displays increase the likelihood that shoppers will buy the item in an "IMPULSE" purchase at the checkout counter.

"Vape Shop, Smoke Shop and C-store distributors are the most cost-effective way to rapidly increase sales. This sales and marketing strategy fits perfectly into ROLLS CHOICE branding and distribution strategy," commented Rolls Choice management. "We have shipped test orders and received highly favorable feedback. We look forward to growing sales rapidly," concluded Rolls Choice.

Shareholders, customers and other interested parties can find product offerings by searching AMAZON under these UPC codes: B0B1BTNW4Q and B0B2R3D2TS.

Amazon.com: Rolls Choice Adhesive Pen (25, 1ml): Arts, Crafts & Sewing

ROLLS CHOICE has a pending trademark with the USPTO under the application number 972978083.

SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY:

ROLLS CHOICE has over 80,000 social media followers which will be introduced to ADHC social media platforms on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. This relationship will establish a very strong presence providing brand awareness to potential customers and shareholders as the Universal Wellness/Rolls Choice business relationship develops and revenues grow.





ABOUT ROLLS CHOICE

Website: www.Rollsschoiceadhesive.com

Email: rollschoicerepresentative619@gmail.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/rollschoice

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rollschoiceadhesivepen/

Tel: 619-678-6657

Rolls Choice is a Southern California based manufacturer, distributer and ecommerce company selling an all-natural Adhesive Glue and application device. The Pens come in 1 ml, 2 ml and 100 pen packs. Rolls Choice has significant brand awareness in the cannabis industry and boasts over 80,000 followers on Twitter and Instagram. Over 12,000 adhesive pens have been manufactured and sold. The adhesive is made of Food Grade Premium ingredients. Rolls Choice Adhesive Pen is Flavorless, Colorless, Tasteless and Stainless. It is used to seal cannabis and tobacco rolled products including blunts, joints, cigars and hand rolled cigarettes in a sterile manner allowing for long lasting adhesive qualities. The proprietary brush tip pen is recommended for precision. RC sells direct to smoke shops, dispensaries and direct to consumers through its e-commerce site. Through the companies multi year history sales over 12,000 adhesive pens and been manufactured and sold by Rolls Choice. See (USPTO ROLLS CHOICE 97278083).

ADHC is a public holding company trading under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ADHC), currently developing two web-based branded businesses.

Universal Wellness

http://www.UniversalWellnessShop.com (UWS)

(UWS) is a wellness and lifestyle e-commerce site focused upon providing innovative products, news and the latest health care developments. Operating under an Alliance with Hempacco (NASDAQ: HPCO), Green Globe International (OTC Pink: GGII) and Green Star Labs Rolls Choice is a Southern California based manufacturer, distributer and e-commerce company selling an all-natural Adhesive Glue and application device sold off AMAZON.com and through its own website.

Investor Contact:

EMAIL: ErnestRemo@san.rr.com

Tel: 858-405-7168

TWITTER: @ADHCManagement. This Twitter page is the only official Twitter page for ADHC.

