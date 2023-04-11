Desert Hot Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Gold Drop®, a leading California cannabis brand, announced the launch of its new line of premium vape cartridges - Liquid Loud®. This groundbreaking product is marked by individual terpene effects and benefits, rather than being strain-based, making it a first-of-its-kind and exciting addition to the industry.

With the highest terpene content available on the market, Liquid Loud has already proven to be immensely popular, selling out within the first few days of its launch. "Gold Drop are pioneers of the industry, always innovating and creating new exciting products," exclaimed Travis Bowles, purchasing manager for Velvet Cannabis. He added, "We are proud to showcase Gold Drop in our stores."







"In 2014, Gold Drop was the first brand to offer distillate combined with terpenes in a vape cartridge pioneering the vape cart manufacturing standards used today," stated Gold Drop CEO and founder, Joseph Encinosa. "Our history of innovation has led us to this point, launching Liquid Loud and ushering in a new product category for the industry."

Unlike Gold Drop's Liquid Diamonds® vape cartridges that contain the highest THC percentage available to consumers (93%-95%), Liquid Loud vape carts test in the moderate 50%-60% THC. In addition to the purest THC, the remainder of the Liquid Loud vape cart is a proprietary high-content, terpene concentrate designed to amplify the cannabis entourage effect. Since Liquid Loud is manufactured using proprietary hardware that does not require heat and pressure like distillation, the terpenes are not degraded in the separation process. What results is the purest form of terpene extract that aims to eliminate the negative side effects of vaping; coughing, harsh taste, and chemical aftertastes.

Liquid Loud was designed for the functional smoker who wants a flavor-forward experience that can be enjoyed throughout the day without impeding mental or physical performance. Liquid Loud vape cartridges are available in seven different "featured terpenes" including Pinene, Humulene, Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene, Linalool, and Terpinolene. To assist customers in choosing their best Liquid Loud experience, the color-coded packaging corresponds with the physical effect, aromas, and potential health benefits of each terpene profile. The corresponding color-coded vape cartridge tips help consumers easily identify each product and choose the Liquid Loud experience that best fits their needs.

Founded in 2014, Gold Drop is an award-winning cannabis brand in California. With over 150 peer-judged awards, Gold Drop uses the highest THC content cannabis extract, Liquid Diamonds®, and the highest terpene content extract, Liquid Loud®, to produce their multi-award-winning, 94%+ THC vape cartridges, and concentrates. Learn more at www.golddropco.com.

