Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the election of eleven of its consultants to the rank of Partner across a number of its global offices.

Every one of these new Partners combines best-in-class experience and expertise with deep understanding and dedication to the industries and clients that they work with. Promoting internal talent is one of the cornerstones of ADL's values, providing opportunities for growth across the organization and contributing to the firm's continued success.

The latest promotions to Partner are as follows:

Toshihiro Ariki, Partner, Automotive Manufacturing Practice, Tokyo. With extensive project experience and knowledge of domestic and international market trends, Toshihiro is heavily involved in innovative concepts such as MaaS (Mobility as a Service), Electro-Mobility and RaaS (Robot as a Service) across the Automotive Manufacturing practice.



Luis del Barrio, Partner, Energy Utilities Practice, Madrid. With over 17 years of professional experience in the energy sector, Luis leads the energy practice in Spain, which he has developed around three pillars decarbonization, digitalization and decentralization.



Paolo Carlomagno, Partner, Travel Transportation Practice, Dubai. Paolo has 20+ years of expertise with multinationals, conglomerates and public institutions, as well as entrepreneurial experience. He's further advancing our services for ports maritime clients, while simultaneously expanding our automotive business presence in the Middle East.



Eddy Ghanem, Partner, Energy Utilities Practice, Beirut. Eddy joined ADL in 2010 and has been instrumental in the firm's growth in the Middle East around areas such as new energy, innovation, and sustainability, co-leading our Energy Competence Center on Hydrogen.



Irene Machiarelli, Partner, Energy Utilities Practice, Rome. Based in Rome, Irene focuses on the utilities sector, with expertise on smart meter roll-out strategies and energy transition evaluation frameworks; she co-leads our Energy Competence Center on Networks Infrastructure. Beyond client work, she has taken on responsibility for the DEI program.



Sally Menassa, Partner, Public Sector and Strategy Organization Practices, Dubai. Sally joined ADL in 2010 and is now a key member of the Middle East leadership team. Her primary focus is on developing the firm's public sector transformation and PPP platforms and her work has positioned ADL as an established player in the region.



Philipp Mudersbach, Partner, Technology Innovation Management (TIM) Practice, Frankfurt. Since joining ADL in 2018, Philipp has been an integral part of the TIM Practice, supporting leading clients in solving strategic issues and implementing state-of-the art technologies linking business objectives and IT.



Antoine Ramspacher, Partner, Automotive Manufacturing Practice, Paris. With over 20 years of experience in strategic consulting Antoine joined ADL in 2022 as an Associate Director. Since joining, he has been instrumental in developing the firm's mining and agro-fertilizers businesses.



Mickael Tauvel, Partner, Travel Transportation Practice, Paris. Mickael joined ADL in 2011 and has been specializing in the mobility sector, taking on the leadership of the Global Mobility Competence Center within the Travel Transportation practice. He's also focusing on strategic marketing, top-line growth, new business model and transformation programs.



Hirotaka Uchida, Partner, Automotive Manufacturing Practice, Bangkok. Hirotaka has been integral to the expansion of Arthur D. Little in Thailand and leads the AMG practice in SEA. In his role he works closely at board level with key decision makers, in particular within the automotive and manufacturing industry.



Christoph Uferer, Partner, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Media Electronics (TIME) Practice, Vienna. Christoph joined ADL in 2015 and is a key member of the ADL Austria leadership team. Combining strategy technology, he became a topic expert around mobile networks (5G), communication platforms and cloud.

Ignacio Garcia Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: "I extend my sincerest congratulations to the remarkable cohort of eleven newly appointed partners, whose unparalleled expertise and unwavering commitment to our clients and industry have undoubtedly propelled ADL's growth at all levels be it at the practice, office, or organizational level. It is the inherent strength of our people that makes ADL the powerhouse it is today, and I am thrilled to forge ahead with our talented new partners into a future full of possibility and promise."

Arthur D. Little has been at the forefront of innovation since 1886. We are an acknowledged thought leader in linking strategy, innovation and transformation in technology-intensive and converging industries. We navigate our clients through changing business ecosystems to uncover new growth opportunities. We enable our clients to build innovation capabilities and transform their organizations.

Our consultants have strong practical industry experience combined with excellent knowledge of key trends and dynamics. ADL is present in the most important business centers around the world. We are proud to serve most of the Fortune 1000 companies, in addition to other leading firms and public sector organizations.

