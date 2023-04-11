International Endeavors VP Discusses the Future of AI in Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of an interview with Bill Martin, vice president of International Endeavors Corp. (OTC PINK:IDVV) ("IEC") ("the Company"), to discuss the Company's transition to the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

A technology holdings company specializing in solar, battery storage and clean energy crypto mining operations, IEC also recognizes the vast potential of AI-powered content creation in a wide range of applications. The Company recently acquired SF Corp., a revenue-generating company that has developed automated and AI technologies for several industries including auto, medical, robotics and financial, a move that accelerates the Company's integration of AI into its own portfolio.

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Martin explains IEC's recent achievements in solar crypto projects, noting AI's role in the evolution of these fields and what that looks like moving forward.

"[AI] is the number one goal for this year, basically for the Company. It helps all areas of IDVV. It helps with the existing solar and crypto business. It's the future of nearly every segment you can think of. We're pushing hard into that space. The main goal is to acquire several revenue producing companies in the AI space, starting with marketing and professional services such as lending, legal and medical. Our goal is to become a leader in the artificial intelligence AI sector and become fully audited. To move back to the OTCQB."

Listen to the full interview at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/2023-interview-international-endeavors-idvv/.

About International Endeavors Corp.

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I. Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid. We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid. In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus. In 2023 we acquired WITech as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing. The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets. Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

