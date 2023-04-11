Halberd Corporation: Halberd Begins Preclinical Testing at Mississippi State University

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has announced that preclinical testing is now underway at Mississippi State University (MSU) for its groundbreaking patent-pending nasal spray designed to suppress the negative effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). This innovative research involves the development of test mechanisms by MSU's staff to quantify and correlate the level of head impact to the degree of resulting brain injury, which has never been done before. Once these critical parameters are established, actual nasal spray testing will commence.

Halberd's approach to preventing the cascade of negative effects in the brain following head trauma is through the use of a proprietary blend of three active ingredients in a nasal spray, designed to block the excess production of certain identified inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters. MSU's pre-clinical tests aim to document the improvement in outcomes after brain injury from the administration of the nasal spray within hours of the traumatic event.

Halberd has previously stated that this project is fully funded by Epidemiologic Solutions Corporation, a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charity, enabling Halberd Corporation to proceed without the need for a partnership with Big Pharma or another partner. In compliance with MSU requirements, 75% of the estimated project costs have already been paid. The company is also working with mdi Consultants to ensure that testing and documentation conform to the FDA's strict requirements on the road to market approval.

The potential market for a product that proactively treats TBI through the suppression of excess neurotransmitters or inflammatory cytokines associated with brain trauma is enormous. Currently, no other product on the market addresses this need. If the test results are positive, this will be a significant step towards realizing Halberd's first therapeutic product, with enormous potential.

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

