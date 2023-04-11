Vizzia Technologies Earns the Frost & Sullivan 2023 Company of the Year Award

Vizzia Identified as Best in Class in the Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Industry

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, recently received the 2023 North American Company of the Year Award in the RTLS industry by the influential research firm Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award

Frost & Sullivan's prestigious Company of the Year Award is its top honor and recognizes the market participant that exemplifies visionary innovation, market-leading performance and unmatched customer care. The award highlights Vizzia's unique customer service, which the company has the highest customer retention rate in the industry.

"Vizzia enjoys strong brand equity as a leading provider of RTLS solutions to healthcare facilities and is the only company that offers an end-to-end value chain proposition in the RTLS industry," remarked Bhaskar Vittal, industry principal at Frost & Sullivan. "The company provides hardware, software, and support services, making it a one-stop-shop provider for hospitals' asset management needs."

Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluated Vizzia on the following criteria:

Visionary Innovation & Performance - addressing unmet needs, visionary scenarios through mega trends, leadership focus, best practices implementation and financial performance.

- addressing unmet needs, visionary scenarios through mega trends, leadership focus, best practices implementation and financial performance. Customer Impact - price/performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience and brand equity.

In its evaluation, Frost & Sullivan noted Vizzia's focus on optimizing medical device asset management for acute care hospitals and its precise customer service methodology. Also mentioned were new RTLS projects for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Grady Health System and Piedmont Healthcare.

A complimentary copy of the Frost & Sullivan best practices report is available here.

"Vizzia is honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our industry best practices," said Jim Forbes, Chief Strategy Officer of Vizzia Technologies. "The value we deliver to our customers with innovative solutions and superior support has greatly contributed to this award."

Meet Vizzia executives and partners at the HIMSS23 global conference in Chicago (April 17-21). Please contact us to schedule a meeting: info@vizziatech.com

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a recognized leader in advanced real-time location systems (RTLS) and data analytics for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW? software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care. Founded in 2005, Vizzia serves several of the largest hospitals and health systems in America. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.

Media Contact: (855) 849-9421, info@vizziatech.com

