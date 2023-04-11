Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Exercise of Pre-Funded Warrants & Issue of Equity

Total Voting Rights
ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (AIM:BDRX)(Nasdaq:BDRX), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines, announces that it has today issued to investors 11,001,255 new ordinary shares of £0.02 each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares"), pursuant to exercise notices in respect of 2,200,251 Pre-Funded Warrants received on 6 April 2023. All of these exercised Pre-Funded Warrants were net exercised on a cashless basis. Further details are set out in the Company's circular dated 7 March 2023.
Admission and total voting rights
Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the admission to trading on AIM of the New Ordinary Shares, which is expected to become effective and dealings commence at 8.00 a.m. on or around 17 April 2023 ("Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.
The Company's enlarged issued share capital on Admission will comprise 88,353,947 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. From Admission, expected to take place on 17 April 2023, this figure of 88,353,947 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Company's circular dated 7 March 2023.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended.
For more information, please contact:
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC
Stephen Stamp, CEO, CFO
Tel: +44 (0)29 2048 0180
www.biodexapharma.com
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
James Dance / Matthew Chandler / Rob Patrick
Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494
IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR and UK Investor Relations)
Tim Metcalfe / Graham Herring
Tel: +44 (0)20 3934 6630
Email: midatech@investor-focus.co.uk
Edison Group (US Investor Relations)
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748500/Biodexa-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Exercise-of-Pre-Funded-Warrants-Issue-of-Equity