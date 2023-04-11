Camber Energy, Inc.: ISS Recommends Camber Energy Shareholders Vote in Favor of Proposed Share Increase

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ("ISS") has recommended that Camber shareholders vote "FOR" Proposal 1, as set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2023 (the "Proxy"), in connection with its Special Meeting, which seeks to amend Camber's Articles of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock from 20,000,000 to 500,000,000 shares. ISS has also recommended a vote in favor of Proposal 2 set out in the Proxy. The Special Meeting will be held on April 26th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT, and will be held virtually via live audio webcast at https://agm.issuerdirect.com/cei.

About Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.:

ISS is a leading proxy advisory firm who provides independent voting recommendations to institutional investors.

About Camber:

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed merger, the approvals of Viking's and Camber's respective stockholders or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In particular, this communication is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

