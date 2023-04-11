Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Announces Publication of Two Articles in The Journal of Gemmology

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Jade Leader is pleased to announce that it has published two technical articles in the international scientific magazine The Journal of Gemmology outlining results of its continuing work at its 100% owned DJ Jade property, Washington State, USA.

The feature article is "Nephrite Jade from Washington State, USA, Including a New Variety Showing Optical Phenomena". This 17-page article examines the various Jade types found to date at the DJ project and focuses on laboratory investigations of the unique directional color variations shown by one type of the Jade (see NR 22-04 October 3, 2022 and NR 22-06 November 15, 2022). The second article is a short "Gem Note" presenting the characteristics of the gemstone Rhodonite, which is also found at the Company's DJ project.

"There is always a great deal of interest in the gem and jewelry world for new gem materials like our color shifting Jade, and it is vital to get them properly analyzed, characterized and published. It is an honor to have this work on our new Washington Jades presented to the worldwide gemmological community in the highly respected Journal of Gemmology" stated JP Jutras, P.Geol, President of the Company. "These articles will bring significantly increased visibility for the Company's successes in discovering this unique color-shifting Jade and help provide the exposure it so richly deserves".

The articles were prepared by Company President JP Jutras, in collaboration with Dr. George G. Rossman (Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences, California Institute of Technology) as well as Bear and Cara Williams of independent Stone Group Labs, both Fellows of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain (FGA). The article was independently peer reviewed, as is standard for feature articles in The Journal of Gemmology.

Under standard publishing agreements, the articles contained in this edition of the JoG are available to current members of Gem-A and institutional subscribers to JoG on an exclusive basis for a period of three months. After this period, the Company will make a further announcement on how non-members can access the articles.

About The Journal of Gemmology and Gem-A

A leader in its field, The Journal of Gemmology publishes original, cutting-edge research articles on topics and aspects of gemmology relevant to a broad international audience. The Journal is published by Gem-A in collaboration with the Swiss Gemmological Institute (SSEF). Its current total circulation includes about 2,000 Gem-A members, qualified gemmologists and institutions worldwide.

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain, or Gem-A, is the world's longest established provider of gem and jewellery education. Gem-A's Gemmology Diploma evolved from the first gem course proposed for the UK jewellery trade in 1908. Taught in five different languages and 26 countries around the world - their diplomas are recognised throughout the world. Gem-A is also a leader in the gem and gemmology literature fields through the quarterly publication of The Journal of Gemmology and the trade magazine Gems&Jewellery.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles and mainstream publications suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by JP Jutras, B.Sc Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years' experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and jade carving knowledge to advance a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which nephrite jade with various characteristics has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jean-Pierre Jutras"

Jean-Pierre Jutras, President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

info@jadeleader.ca

Jade Shop: www.jadeleader.shop

Instagram: @jadeleadercorp

Youtube Channel: Jade Leader Corp.

www.jadeleader.ca

Or Jean Pierre Jutras, President at 1.403.233.0464

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Jade Leader's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Jade Leader. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Jade Leader's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in Jade Leader's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Jade Leader shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Jade Leader disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Jade Leader Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748436/Jade-Leader-Announces-Publication-of-Two-Articles-in-The-Journal-of-Gemmology