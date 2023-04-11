PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Launches Ecommerce Partnership with Good Planet Foods

Continued Growth of Direct to Consumer Fulfillment Platform With One of the Leaders in Vegan Cheese

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(OTC PINK:PLTXD)(FSE:WNT1) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added Good PLANeT Foods Inc. ("Good PLANeT") to its growing roster of brands adopting its e-commerce fulfillment platform solution. The addition of Good PLANeT and its premium plant-based cheese products further leverages PlantX's warehousing and logistics capabilities.

GOOD PLANeT Foods, now available in over 1,200+ retail locations nationwide, offers a variety of plant-based cheeses, which include slices, shreds, snacking wedges, smoked wheels, and snack packs that are made up of clean ingredients, such as coconut oil and plant starches that create a superior taste, texture, and melt. Free from the eight primary allergens, including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, Good Planet Foods products are gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, Keto Certified and Non-GMO Project verified.

"We've found the perfect partner to help us get cheesier," said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. "With one of the best tasting selections of cheeses anywhere, including Wisconsin, Good PLANeT has built a loyal following which should increase awareness for PlantX. Our partnership allows Good PLANeT to focus on what they do best - innovation and new product creation - while we handle getting the products into the hands of even more customers."

Good Planet Founder & CEO David Israel said, "Our goal is to bring our customers the true experience and joy of cheese, with plant-based offerings that are GOOD for YOU and GOOD for the PLANeT! We saw how PlantX has been helping other emerging brands to scale their business and we knew they were right for our company."

About GOOD PLANeT Foods

With the mission to be and do good for you and the planet, Bellevue, WA-based GOOD PLANeT Foods offers premium plant-based cheese products. The plant-based cheeses are made from coconut oil, plant starches, and proteins that create a superior taste, texture, and meltability. GOOD PLANeT Foods provides a healthy alternative to dairy cheese without having to compromise on the joyful experience of dairy cheese. Free from the eight primary allergens including dairy, nuts, soy, eggs, and wheat, GOOD PLANeT Foods is gluten-free, certified vegan, kosher, Keto Certified, and Non-GMO Project verified. GOOD PLANeT Foods can be found nationwide at grocery retailers, including Sprouts, Wegmans, Giant, Albertsons/Safeway, Jewel-Osco, and more.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers more than 5,000 plant-based products across North America. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio, including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

For additional information, please contact:

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

