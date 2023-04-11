Apiture Announces Appointment of Terry Turner to Board of Directors

Turner brings decades of financial services experience, replacing Hugh Queener on the Board

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Apiture , a leading provider of digital banking solutions, welcomes Terry Turner , president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Financial Partners, to the company's Board of Directors. Turner replaces Hugh Queener, chief administrative officer of Pinnacle, upon his retirement.

With a prestigious track record of innovation and leadership in banking, Turner brings a unique understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the financial institutions that Apiture supports. Turner has served as president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Financial Partners since its founding in 2000. He has worked in banking for more than 40 years, holding senior management positions at Park National Bank and First American National Bank before co-founding Pinnacle.

"As a longtime Apiture partner, I've developed an extensive familiarity with Apiture's offerings and the innovative work the company is doing to power digital transformation in banking," said Turner. "I am looking forward to advising Apiture's leadership as it continues to help community and regional financial institutions thrive in an increasingly competitive market."

"We would like to thank Hugh for his years of service and guidance on our Board of Directors, and we wish him well in his retirement. Hugh's experience and knowledge have been invaluable to Apiture's growth," said Chris Babcock, chief executive officer of Apiture. "We're excited to now work with Terry in this capacity. I am confident Terry's insight will prove critical as we scale to provide best-in-class digital banking solutions to a growing number of bank and credit union clients."

Pinnacle Financial Partners has twice invested in Apiture, first in 2020 and again in 2022 , making it one of several financial institution investors that are also Apiture clients. The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $42.0 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 17 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

