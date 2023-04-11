Yieldmo is proud to announce the addition of Johnny Horgan to its global leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Horgan joins to lead the global commercial teams and the overall go-to-market execution for the organization.

"Johnny comes to Yieldmo with deep industry knowledge and experience scaling global revenue organizations. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team," said Michael Yavonditte, Founder CEO, Yieldmo. "His experience bringing differentiated solutions to market and driving global business transformation make him an essential part of the next phase of our business."

Horgan joins Yieldmo from Kargo, where he served as Chief Revenue Officer. An established advertising technology executive, Horgan has spent the last 15 years in the industry, serving in roles at Amobee, Meta, and Microsoft.

"Yieldmo is one of the only exchanges to use machine learning for supply curation and creative optimization, enabling the company to create transformative value in the marketplace," said Horgan. "I'm joining the company at an exciting time, and I look forward to driving innovative solutions and meaningful business outcomes for Yieldmo's customers and partners."

About Yieldmo

Yieldmo is an advertising technology company that operates a smart exchange that differentiates and increases the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers. We capture and interpret unique, privacy-compliant, predictive signals that increase engagement, and use that data to curate inventory in real-time through machine learning and optimization. We surface the highest performing inventory for advertisers, and enhance that inventory's performance with creative format technology, which in turn increases monetization for publishers.

