SOPHiA DDM for Hereditary Cancers Enables Krsnaa Diagnostics to Expand its NGS Offerings

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced that Krsnaa Diagnostics, India's largest diagnostic services provider in radiology and pathology, is live on SOPHiA DDM technology. Krsnaa Diagnostics is using the SOPHiA DDM for Hereditary Cancers Solution to expand their current next-generation sequencing (NGS) offerings.

Hereditary causes account for approximately 10 percent of cancer cases1 and identification of individuals with suspected hereditable cancer can lead to preventative examinations and additional discussions with their physicians. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is transforming the way genomic evaluation of hereditary cancers is performed and integrated into the daily workflow of clinical and research laboratories around the world. SOPHiA DDM for Hereditary Cancers Solution enables Krsnaa to provide high-quality NGS tests that help to evaluate for hereditary cancers.

Krsnaa works to be accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks a high-quality NGS test. With SOPHiA GENETICS technology Krsnaa will advance its NGS offerings and help to democratize data-driven medicine.

"At SOPHiA GENETICS we pride ourselves on collaborating with cutting-edge laboratories and research institutions and working with them to bring data-driven medicine closer to all," said Ken Freedman, Chief Revenue Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Krsnaa is working to make precision medicine a reality for everyone in India and we are honored to support their work by offering our Hereditary Cancer Solution to expand their NGS offerings."

The use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) aids significantly in detecting biomarkers for hereditary cancers but also provides a vast and complex dataset for analysis. The SOPHiA DDM for Hereditary Cancers Solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning with patented technologies to analyze raw NGS data, making it faster and easier for experts to analyze and interpret findings from NGS data with confidence.

For more information on SOPHiA GENETICS, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad global network of hospitals, academic centers, laboratories and biopharma institutions. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA GENETICS products are for Research Use Only and not for use in diagnostic procedures unless specified otherwise. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

1 Al Harthi, F. S., et al. (2020) 'Familial/inherited cancer syndrome: a focus on the highly consanguineous Arab population', npj Genomic Medicine, 5, 3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005330/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nick Puleo

npuleo@comsint.com