Discovery Education and Creative Visions Partner on New Initiative Empowering Students To Create Positive Change

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Discovery Education and Creative Visions-a nonprofit supporting positive change through storytelling, impact media, art, education, and technology-announced today the launch of a new education initiative called Creative Visions Classroom. Designed to inspire 6-12 grade students to become the next generation of storytellers and leaders, Creative Visions Classroom offers dynamic, hands-on learning experiences at no-cost to students nationwide.

Creative Visions Classroom provides educators and students with a comprehensive, thoughtful collection of standards-aligned resources applicable in multiple disciplines for use in any learning environment. Classroom activities harness storytelling and creative expression as tools that students can use to solve challenges and make a positive difference.

In addition, the Changemakers in Action Virtual Field Trip - premiering on April 11 at 1 PM EST - introduces students to peers who are taking creative action in their communities. Also available on-demand, the VFT features an interactive tool empowering students to explore issues they care about in the world through the lens of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The VFT includes a companion educator guide, featuring hands-on activities to engage students before, during, and after watching.

"Young people worldwide are confronting challenges like never before-and Creative Visions recognizes the importance of empowering them to take creative action in overcoming these challenges," said Pat Chandler, Chief Executive Officer of Creative Visions. "For 24 years our organization has supported, promoted, and amplified the work of creative activists who use storytelling, art, education, and technology to bring about positive change. Now, by partnering with Discovery Education, students everywhere can learn to utilize their creativity to make a difference and transform the world around them."

Creative Visions Classroom is supported by Blue Chip Foundation, Hasbro, Inc., and The William, Jeff & Jennifer Gross Family Foundation. The program will present educators and students with additional resources that will be released regularly over the next three years. Learn more about the existing content and new materials here.

"Empowering students to be the storytellers and creators of their own action is paramount. In partnership with Creative Visions, classrooms everywhere now have the resources needed to be leaders in their communities," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

Learn more about Creative Visions Classroom at CreativeChangeMakers.org or within Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources-which can be purchased with federal stimulus funds-and professional learning services, visit www.discoveryeducation.com, and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information about the Creative Visions' Impact Education programs and educator resources, visit their Learning Hub at www.cvchangemakers.org.

About Creative Visions

Creative Visions empowers artists, filmmakers, musicians and other impact media makers to raise awareness of critical issues and drive positive change through storytelling - one of our most powerful tools for creating a more just, caring and sustainable world. A nonprofit organization and United Nations NGO, Creative Visions' Impact Education programs support youth, educators and changemakers to understand how to use media, arts and technology to take creative action about the things they care about.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

