Ladies First! Women Outshine Men in the Hospitality Industry: The Latest Gecko Hospitality 2023 Salary Survey Reveals the Gender Pay Gap

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Gecko Hospitality, a leader in the hospitality recruitment space with their headquarters based out of Fort Myers is proud to present its 7th Annual Hospitality Management Salary Survey Report for 2023. This data-rich report contains valuable insights from over 2,000 experienced professionals spread across USA and Canada making it one of the most comprehensive surveys within the restaurant and hospitality industry.

The hospitality industry has been undergoing some major shifts, and our recent survey sheds light on the changes taking place. According to Robert Krzak, president of Gecko Hospitality, the average bonus of female managers surveyed in 2022 was $29,866. A significant increase from last year's average bonus of $16,087! Krzak also shares how Gecko Hospitality's Salary Survey contains data of females outpacing males in average raises received. The data collected signifies a steep rise in wage parity between men and women across management roles within the hospitality industry - an encouraging sign that progress is being made towards greater workplace equality.

Job seekers are also opting to pursue new openings due to better growth prospects or improved job satisfaction; proof positive that working conditions within this sector have undergone significant improvements since the Covid-19 pandemic! "This is a huge shift within the hospitality industry and proof professionals are breaking those glass ceilings and prioritizing work-life balance" exclaims Krzak.

About Gecko Hospitality

Based in Fort Myers, FL, Gecko Hospitality is the largest recruiting firm dedicated to the solely to the hospitality industry. Gecko Hospitality's national network of recruiters and franchise partners connects top-tier talent to companies within the hospitality and restaurant industries. Geckos rigorous seven-step interview and placement process ensures only the best candidates who fit the requirements and the culture are presented to clients, leading to extraordinary results. Visit geckohospitality.com to see how Gecko does recruiting like you've never experienced before.

