Holder Properties Announces Executive Leadership Promotions

Robert Holder named Chief Executive Officer, Managing Partner; Will Menkes promoted to President, Managing Partner.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / Holder Properties, an Atlanta-based, full-service commercial real estate company, has announced the promotions of Robert Holder and Will Menkes to the company's top leadership roles. Robert has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Will has stepped into the role of President. Holder and Menkes will jointly serve as Managing Partners of the firm. Previously, both held the title of Managing Director, Co-Head of Investments and Asset Management. John Holder will continue to serve as Chairman.

Robert Holder, an Atlanta native, holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Science degree in Finance from Vanderbilt University. He worked at Blackstone in New York City and London prior to joining Holder Properties in 2017. Robert is a member of ULI and is active on the board of Zoo Atlanta.

"I'm proud to work with Will at the helm of Holder Properties,' said Robert. 'It's a privilege to continue the legacy my grandfather started with Holder Construction in 1960 and my father furthered with Holder Properties. I believe our track record of success and our commitment to maintaining our reputation of integrity and quality will allow us to continue to thrive in the years ahead."

Will Menkes, originally from the San Francisco Bay Area and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, worked with GTIS Partners and Barclays Capital in New York City before joining Holder Properties in 2016. Will is an active member of ULI and NAIOP and was selected into ULI Atlanta's Center for Leadership Class of 2018.

"Our future is bright. We have put together an energetic, talented team with uniquely varied experiences, and we feel that we are prepared to grow together for a very long time,' Menkes said. 'To capitalize on opportunities presented by currently dislocated market conditions, we are planning several areas for strategic growth in the coming years across both the development and acquisitions areas. I'm excited to partner with Robert in this effort, and we are both proud to lead this strong group along with the rest of our executive leadership team."

Holder Properties was founded in 1980. Over the last 43 years, the company has developed and acquired over 100 projects across the country of various property types in the commercial and residential sectors. Holder Properties is currently developing several large projects across the southeast and is actively acquiring properties via a value-add fund. Additionally, the property management arm of Holder Properties currently manages a multi-million square foot portfolio across commercial and residential properties, both for Holder's owned assets as well as for third-party clients.

"I have the utmost confidence in Robert, Will, and the HP team,' stated John Holder. 'This transition is part of our long-term succession plan. The group of professionals in place at Holder Properties is well-prepared to tackle the turbulent real estate markets of today and into the future. They are poised to have great success, and I look forward to continuing to actively support Holder Properties as Chairman."

About Holder Properties:

Holder Properties is a privately held, vertically integrated, full-service real estate development and investment company. Founded in 1980, Holder Properties has extensive experience in acquisitions, capital markets, project development, leasing, asset management, and property management. Since its inception, Holder Properties has developed or acquired over 100 projects across the US with total capitalization in excess of $3.5 billion. The Company's portfolio contains a diverse range of property types including office buildings, luxury student housing, corporate headquarters, data and call centers, residential land, and other special-use facilities. Holder Properties is committed to delivering best-in-class assets and service to our investors, owners, and communities. To learn more visit holderproperties.com.

