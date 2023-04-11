

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.04.2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mr First name: Lasse Last name(s): Mäkelä

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Strategy and IR Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Multitude SE

b) LEI

74370078YLPFWHE33716

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.9934 EUR 10099.3086 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.9934 EUR 10099.3086 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

06/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





