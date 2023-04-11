CRN Digital Talk Radio's WHAT'S COOKIN' TODAY Cooks Up Top Honors From The 2023 TASTE AWARDS

CRN's Venerable Lifestyle Show Co-Hosted By Michael Horn And Swayde McCoy Wins A TASTE AWARDS For Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / CRN Digital Talk Radio (www.crntalk.com) earned a prestigious top award from the 2023 TASTE AWARDS for its iconic food, wine, travel and lifestyle daily broadcast What's Cookin' Today co-hosted by CRN Founder and President Michael Horn and popular actor-writer-director Swayde McCoy. What's Cookin' Today won its award for Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast in a ceremony that took place in Beverly Hills and featured a star-studded lineup of food and fashion TV, Film and Video celebrities, including winners, nominees and presenters.

Oftentimes referred to as the Oscar event for the lifestyle industry, The TASTE AWARDS salutes the year's best in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel, and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, Streaming and Online, on Radio, in Podcasts, and Photography. Launched in 2008, The TASTE AWARDS HAVE have featured appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, Sony Pictures, DreamWorks, TLC, Discovery Communications, Lifetime Network, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, APT, Create TV, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Vimeo, Vice, LiveWell Network, Esquire Network, Bio/FYI Channel, iHeart Radio, HBO, MyxTV, Small Screen Network, StyleHaul, PTA, Zagat, Mode Media, WatchMojo, Netflix, Amazon Prime, AMC International, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

"What's Cookin' Today" is CRN Digital Talk Radio's iconic premiere food, wine, travel and entertainment show that is a must-listen for fans nationwide who tune into the broadcast daily at 3:00PM on CRN1. Co-hosts Michael Horn and Swayde McCoy welcome a variety of well-known guests from the world of entertainment as well as recognized figures in all categories of food, travel and lifestyle. The result is a fun, breezy, free-flowing and informative program that delivers a taste of the good life five days a week.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as the TASTE AWARD winner in the all-important Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast," said Michael Horn. "It's quite an honor to be recognized by those who voted for What's Cookin' Today - and its quite an honor to bring the show daily to our incredible national listening audience."

About CRN Talk Radio:

For over 30 years CRN Digital Talk Radio has served as the national platform for the hottest talent in talk radio to satellite and cable systems around the country, (including Cox Communications, Charter, Comcast Cable and others), as well as terrestrial broadcast radio stations, the Internet and a wide variety of talk radio applications, including its own CRN app available on the App Store, Google Play, Amazon and all other major app platforms.

