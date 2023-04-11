The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Luminex Resources, Voyageur Pharmaceuticals, Trillion Energy, ARway and Pan Global Resources Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Luminex Resources, Voyageur Pharmaceuticals,Trillion Energy, ARway and Pan Global Resources discussing their latest news.

Luminex Resources (TSXV:LR) expands Cuyes West Project

Luminex Resources (LR) released drill results from its Cuyes West Project in Ecuador. Widening hanging wall mineralization next to the project has expanded into a new breccia pipe with this added drilling yielding longer than 200 metre intervals of gold mineralization over one gram per tonne. Step out drilling from the new breccia pipe and Cuyes West is ongoing and will contribute towards updating the resource for Condor North to include all Cuyes West drilling by Q4 2023. CEO Marshall Koval spoke with Brieanna McCutcheon about the news.

Voyageur (TSXV:VM) confirms preference for SmoothX in comparative studies

Voyageur (VM) has completed comparative studies of SmoothX versus Readi-Cat 2 per cent. SmoothX is intended for use in computed tomography of the abdomen and pelvis to delineate the gastrointestinal tract. Results of the double-blind testing showed that SmoothX was favoured on drinkability and taste by 75 per cent of patients, a key finding prior to market launch. The company plans to offer 13 barium contrast product lines in Canada and the U.S. CEO Brent Willis spoke with Brieanna McCutcheon about the news.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) spuds fifth well at SASB gas field development

Trillion Energy (TCF) is reporting the spudding of the Bayhanli-2 well at the SASB gas field offshore Turkey. Bayhanli-2 is the fifth gas well in Trillion's multi-well drilling program at SASB. The well targets a prospective gas pool that may require multiple wells to reach full production. Colin Robson, VP Corporate Development, spoke with Brieanna McCutcheon about the news.

ARway (CSE:ARWY) (OTC:ARWYF) secures annual partner license, launches referral program

ARway (ARWY) has launched its referral partner program to enhance business development. The launch is expected to increase the company's prospect funnel and accelerate revenue growth. The company also signed The TRIBE to an annual license deal to use ARway to build a custom AR-powered app for its marketing agency. VP Product, Shadnam Khan, spoke with Brieanna McCutcheon about the news.

Pan Global (TSXV:PGZ) exceeds 86 per cent copper recovery at La Romana

Pan Global Resources (PGZ) released results from preliminary test work at its La Romana copper-tin-silver discovery in Spain. The results achieved for the first phase of testing demonstrate the potential for a conventional flotation process flowsheet capable of recovering copper into a saleable concentrate. The favourable combination of low deleterious metals and coarse primary grind size and potential for lower final energy consumption, is highly encouraging. President and CEO Tim Moody spoke with Brieanna McCutcheon about the news.

