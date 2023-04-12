Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2023) - Presented by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education, the award ceremony of 2022 Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreigners Across the Globe-Storytelling Contest, held in Hangzhou, has concluded as of April 10th, 2023. After a half-year-round contest, and several rounds of evaluation opinions by an expert group, 10 Individual Awards, 10 Excellent Work Awards, 7 Finalist Awards, 8 Best Mentorship Awards and 6 Best Organization Awards were finally selected.

Photo of Contestants

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/161961_9271a7653412aae4_001full.jpg

Sponsored by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education, and organized by the Hangzhou Culture Radio Television Group, the 2022 Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreigners Across the Globe-Storytelling Contest aims to provide a stage for Chinese learners all over the world to show their language ability.

At the award ceremony, Jack, who received the Most Charming Award, shared his story. After falling in love with Chinese martial arts and Taoist culture, he came to China to learn from a master and became the 16th generation successor of Sanfengpai. A large number of Chinese learners share similar experiences of integrating the culture of China into their life and enjoy themselves in the process.

Photo of Jack

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/161961_9271a7653412aae4_002full.jpg

Yang Jun, deputy director of the Center for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education, said, "We hope that foreign friends can apply what they have learned to bring more excellent works and take language as a bridge to show their Chinese learning achievements and the unique side of their country to the people of China. By deepening the communication and mutual learning of civilizations, it will convey the warm, friendly, sincere and peace-loving feelings of people from all countries to every corner of the world. "

Photo of Representative of Sponsor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/161961_9271a7653412aae4_003full.jpg

According to the sponsor, there were three parts in this competition: The preliminary competition, the semi-final competition and the final competition. There was no theme for the preliminary competition. The themes for the semi-final competition and the final competition were "change" and "breakthrough," respectively. Since the event, more than 720 works from more than 90 countries have been collected. Contestants across ages, industries and races gather to tell rich and multidimensional stories about the world and China.

Photo of Performers

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/161961_9271a7653412aae4_004full.jpg

This award ceremony differed from previous award ceremonies by utilizing cutting-edge technology to combine the Metaverse with the venue for interactive experiences. It allowed participants who were not physically present to participate simultaneously in the Metaverse. Online participants could upload personalized photos based on their preferences and customize an exclusive virtual image for the awards ceremony to represent an immersive interactive experience.

Photo of Metaverse Venue

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/161961_9271a7653412aae4_005full.jpg

Contact: Danjie Zheng, Xinze Wang

Email: storytelling2022@163.com

Website: http://bridge.chinese.cn/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161961