Next-generation pricing platform Pricemoov announces $10 million Series A funding round to make intelligent pricing accessible to businesses of all sizes

Pricemoov, the cloud company that powers intelligent pricing decisions, today announced it has raised $10 Million in its Series A funding round led by ISAI and Bpifrance Digital Venture. Pricemoov will use the financing to grow its team, significantly invest in product development, and expand its presence internationally.

The challenges surrounding pricing are constantly increasing as businesses navigate inflation, supply chain disruptions, and cost volatility. This is further complicated by the omnichannel imperative, competitive pressures, and rapidly changing customer expectations. Pricemoov absorbs all this complexity in order to help companies make better pricing decisions and remain profitable.

"We believe Pricemoov has an opportunity to bring intelligent pricing to businesses at any stage of their pricing maturity with an easy-to-use, intuitive platform," commented Adrien Neel, Investment Director at Bpifrance Digital Venture. "We are excited to partner with Pricemoov to support its continued efforts to democratize pricing."

To continue its growth and become the platform of choice for modern pricing, Pricemoov will open a number of new positions and strengthen its international presence to support customers with a global footprint. This fundraising will also enable Pricemoov to invest in its technology and product innovation.

"We are impressed with Pricemoov's pricing expertise and platform capabilities and believe that the company is well positioned to accelerate its growth in this promising market," said Francois Collet, Partner at ISAI. "We look forward to working closely with Pricemoov's leadership team to keep pushing the boundaries of pricing."

This funding round comes as Pricemoov closes out an impressive fiscal year of aggressive growth. The company saw a 150% annual increase in revenue and grew its customer base by 200%, including new customers Jokr, Recommerce, Samkaup, and Audi on demand. This commercial expansion was accompanied by Pricemoov doubling its team and geographical growth in both Europe and the USA.

"We are thrilled by the support of investors like ISAI and Bpifrance Digital Venture as we embark on the next chapter of our growth," said Pierre Hebrard, CEO and Co-Founder of Pricemoov. "This round of funding will allow us to invest in our growth, expand our platform, and enhance our offering, furthering our mission to help companies across all industries make better pricing decisions with greater confidence and speed."

About Pricemoov

Pricemoov is a global provider of next-generation price management and optimization solutions that help companies power digital commerce, adapt to market dynamics, and empower sales teams. Featuring powerful data science, end-to-end automation, and an intuitive user experience, the cloud-native Pricemoov platform enables B2B and B2C businesses to unlock their revenue potential with intelligent pricing. For more information, please visit pricemoov.com.

About ISAI

Nearly 300 successful entrepreneurs, who have invested in ISAI funds, and more than 50 ISAI-backed start-up co-founders share the collective ambition of co-writing great entrepreneurial stories. ISAI invests in differentiated projects run by ambitious teams that it selects rigorously and actively supports. ISAI Gestion, an investment management company approved by the AMF, with over €500 million under management, aims to finance and support high potential Tech companies, at the seed/post-seed stage (venture capital, ticket from 150k ticket to 3m with participations in successive rounds) or when they have already reached the break-even stage (Tech Growth/LBO, tickets from €5m to €50m).

About Bpifrance Digital Venture

Bpifrance Digital Venture finances companies at every stage of their development with credit, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects and insures their export activity with a wide range of products. Consulting, training, networking and an acceleration programme for start-ups, SMEs and mid-sized companies are some of the other services it offers to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs have a single local contact to help them through the challenges they face. For more information, visit www.Bpifrance.fr Follow us on Twitter: @Bpifrance.

