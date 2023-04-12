DJ Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MOBI LN) Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Future Mobility ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9712

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17347420

CODE: MOBI LN

ISIN: LU2023679090

