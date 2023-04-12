Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023
12.04.2023 | 12:02
CogniSure and PwC Announce a Collaboration to Offer an Integrated Digital Underwriting Solution for the UK Market

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / CogniSure, AI, an Illinois-based corporation, is pleased to announce they are entering into a partnership with PwC UK for the London market. CogniSure and PwC are joining forces to collaborate on an integrated digital underwriting solution for the London insurance market. The engagement will help insurers and MGAs optimize their underwriting process, reduce expense ratio and scale their business by boosting underwriting capacity.

CogniSure, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Press release picture



PwC's digital underwriting workbench uses the Salesforce platform to digitize the underwriting experience for underwriters, brokers and collaborators. CogniSure's AI-powered platform extracts data from unstructured insurance documents such as MRC slips, loss runs and schedules, which is then integrated into PwC's digital underwriting workbench solution. This integration automates and streamlines the submission intake process for underwriters.

"CogniSure's platform breaks the efficiency barriers created by unstructured data in the insurance industry. Through this relationship, we are much better prepared to help insurance companies overcome their underwriting challenges in a comprehensive manner," said Steven Gough, Partner, from PwC.

"We are extremely enthusiastic about this development. PwC's reputation in providing strategic advisory services to insurance companies is second to none. Combining this competency with their digital underwriting workbench accelerator and CogniSure's AI platform will act as a force multiplier for the insurance industry," said Sai Raman, CEO and Founder of CogniSure Inc.

About CogniSure

CogniSure is a leading provider of AI-powered insurance solutions that help insurers streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. The company's solutions leverage the latest advances in machine learning and natural language processing to analyze insurance data and provide actionable insights. Founded in 2016, CogniSure is headquartered in New York City. For more details, please visit www.cognisure.ai.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 155 countries with over 327,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

Media inquiries can be directed to Katy McBride at media@cognisure.ai.

Contact Information

Katy McBride
Head of Operations
media@cognisure.ai
?(630) 995-9904?

SOURCE: CogniSure, Inc.

