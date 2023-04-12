New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Lithosphere core developer KaJ Labs is proud to announce the successful completion of the first LITHO token burn, removing 2 million LITHO tokens from circulation. This strategic move is part of Lithosphere's ongoing efforts to enhance the scarcity of its native cryptocurrency, LITHO.



KaJ Labs has also announced that the season premiere for Finesse Shadow Warriors P2E game will be rescheduled for August 18, 2023.

Lithosphere's cross-platform P2E series Finesse: Shadow Warriors has attracted a vast amount of players within just a few months of its season preview. FSW is available at play.finesse.fun and also available on Google Play.





Finesse: Shadow Warriors is the first chapter in the series in which legendary warriors from multiple disciplines battle to free the world from evil. Gamers can collect gold and diamonds from enemies and the environment to upgrade abilities.

Lithosphere is the future infrastructure for distributed value transfer and will offer interoperability across multiple blockchain networks. It addresses bottlenecks hindering mainstream crypto adoption.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

Phone: (707)-622-6168

Email: media@kajlabs.com



KaJ Labs Foundation

425 Madison Ave #1,

New York, NY 10017

Website: https://kajlabs.org

Website: https://lithosphere.network

