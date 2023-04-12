Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Launches NuGenea, Groundbreaking Nutraceutical to Fight Inflammation

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG) (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company) is proud to announce that its flagship nutraceutical, NuGenea launch will be forthcoming.

NuGenea, which means 'New Life' in Greek, is a nutraceutical created by a physician and formulated with 20 different ingredients which have been scientifically shown to help fight chronic inflammation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 50% to 60% of deaths worldwide result from illnesses that are caused by chronic inflammation including diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancers.

"I personally researched the 20 ingredients that we included in NuGenea's formula," said Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, its creator. "I found 84 scientific studies that demonstrated how these compounds can impact mRNA biomarkers of chronic inflammation, also called cytokines and chemokines."

Precision Genomics, a Ludwig Enterprises' subsidiary, has also developed the mRNA Inflammatory Index, a microassay that measures and monitors 48 different mRNA biomarkers of chronic inflammation. Combined with artificial intelligence and machine learning, its patent pending technology will enable healthcare professionals to take a personalized inflammatory snapshot in time, assessing a patient's mRNA biomarkers. A follow-up snapshot 3 months later can be used to monitor therapeutic plans as well as response to anti-inflammatory and immune enhancing supplements, including NuGenea.

"Patients and healthcare professionals will have the potential to see if a nutraceutical is actually working," added Dr. Hausman.

NuGenea will be available direct to consumers via Ludwig's new website which will be launched shortly. For advanced orders consumers can send an email to NuGenea@ludg.us and request to be the first to receive this product. Healthcare professionals who want to discuss wholesale purchases of the product can call NuGenea's product launch department at 484-429-5846.

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

