Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (the "QuantGate" or "Company"), an Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML") SaaS-based Fintech solutions provider is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Sterling Trading Tech, a global provider of trading and connectivity solutions. This collaboration aims to market the advanced QuantGate "Opportunity Watchlist", a powerful tool designed to revolutionize the trading experience.

QuantGate Systems Inc. is a trailblazing Fintech firm that specializes in developing state-of-the-art trading signal solutions. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics, QuantGate provides its users with user-friendly tools and real-time market insights, enhancing the trader's ability to make well-informed decisions. With a strong commitment to innovation, QuantGate continuously refines its products to adapt to the ever-evolving financial landscape, empowering traders to capitalize on lucrative opportunities in a competitive environment.

The QuantGate Opportunity Watchlist is a ground-breaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions. Utilizing a seamless API integration, the Opportunity Watchlist is a value-added tool for the STT's flagship trading platform, Sterling Trader® Pro, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

QuantGate Systems Inc. CTO, Ilan Yosef, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with Sterling Trading Tech is a significant milestone, showcasing our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to traders on their platform of choice."

Sterling Trading Tech's Managing Director of Business Development, Andrew Actman shared a similar sentiment, saying, "We are very excited to partner with QuantGate Systems Inc, and deliver a fully integrated trading and market insight solution, the QuantGate Opportunity Watchlist into Sterling Trader® Pro. We believe this addition of the QuantGate market insight will enhance the trading experience of our clients."

About Sterling Trading Tech.

Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 20 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients' needs. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service. STT provides trading platforms, OMS and risk products to its clients.

About QuantGate Systems Inc.

QuantGate Systems Inc. (OTCQB: QGSI) (www.quantgatesystems.com) is a publicly-traded fintech company operating for over ten years, developing sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and proprietary big-data processing algorithms and analytics to deliver SaaS solutions and seamless API integration. The Opportunity Watchlist is a ground-breaking tool to deliver real-time market insights and data-driven predictions, providing users with a competitive edge through enhanced decision-making capabilities, optimizing real-time execution, and an overall improved trading experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For complete up-to-date information on QuantGate Systems Inc., please visit our website, or the various social media feeds for daily updates: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

