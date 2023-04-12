In a matter of seconds, the free tool identifies "high-risk" files that may include sensitive data stored within a Google Drive account and who has access to them

Metomic, a next generation data security solution for protecting sensitive data in the new era of collaborative SaaS, announced today its Google Drive Risk Report, a free cybersecurity tool that scans Google Drive accounts to find sensitive data and information lurking in Google Docs and files. After entering a Gmail address and password, Metomic's free security solution will scan the Google Drive connected to the Gmail address and, in a matter of seconds, generate a "Risk Report" for the Google Drive account.

The Google Drive Risk Report includes a risk score and highlights the total number of public files in the Google Drive account, the number of people with access to the files, and the total number of people that files have been shared with externally. The report also lists files that may require urgent attention, in addition to the full list of files identified as potentially including sensitive data, their access settings, how many people the file is shared with, and who created it. After scanning over five million Google Drive files, Metomic's Google Drive Risk Report discovered up to 40% were at risk of exposing sensitive data.

Once the report is delivered, Metomic deletes all traces of data from its scanner and automatically removes all access to the Google Drive, Docs and files within 24 hours.

"We built our Google Drive Risk Report so that people could see just how much sensitive data is being stored in their Google Drive," said Rich Vibert, CEO, Metomic. "It not only gives you a risk score for your Google Drive account, but also identifies your most high-risk files and lists who has access to them. It's eye-opening once you see the report and realize how much information is in your Google Drive and how many people have access to the files."

The SaaS ecosystem is rapidly expanding. Studies show that the average enterprise uses anywhere from 250 to more than 350 SaaS applications and this number is increasing at an exponential rate with reports showing SaaS app usage up 18% over the past year. A primary challenge for IT, security and compliance teams is the lack of visibility into their organization's SaaS ecosystem. In fact, more than half of SaaS applications used within a business environment are implemented without IT approval or any common security compliance measures in place, putting companies at severe risk of exposing vulnerable data.

Metomic's data security platform enables businesses to leverage SaaS applications without the threat of sensitive information being uploaded to the cloud. By identifying high-risk data within popular SaaS platforms including financial data, security credentials, and personal identifiable information (PII) Metomic removes the risk of critical information being exposed within the very tools they use to do business.

With Metomic, security, IT, and compliance teams have complete visibility into their organization's SaaS ecosystem. They are able to protect the business without getting in the way of employees who are simply trying to do their work. Metomic's Google Drive Risk Report shines a light on just how much sensitive information is stored in the cloud and how many people have access to it. When you multiply those insights by the average number of SaaS apps used by organizations the amount of sensitive data lurking unprotected within a Google Drive is staggering.

"We wanted to help people realize just how much of their information lives in their Google Drive and show how important it is to secure such sensitive data," said Vibert. "It's scary to see the report findings and realize how much data is in the cloud that you don't even realize is there and accessible by people you may not even know."

The launch of Metomic's Google Drive Risk Report comes on the heels of a major funding announcement in February. Metomic raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Evolution Equity Partners with participation from Resonance and Connect Ventures. The investment will be used for the company's expansion efforts in the U.S. and research and development initiatives.

About Metomic:

Metomic was born out of the frustration of its leaders trying to implement SaaS applications that make businesses more productive but are off limits because of high-risk security concerns. As a next generation security solution focused on cloud-based applications, Metomic gives security teams clear visibility into their organization's SaaS network to manage sensitive data and detect security threats, allowing businesses to take full advantage of their SaaS application network. To learn more, visit www.metomic.io.

