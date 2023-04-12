WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today unveiled WNS TRAVOGUE, a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. Built on more than two decades of experience working with clients from Airlines, Hospitality, Online Travel Agencies (OTA), and Travel Management Companies (TMC), WNS TRAVOGUE combines best-of-breed analytics and technology with WNS' unparalleled domain expertise to accelerate growth and innovation.

"WNS TRAVOGUE is powered by our deep understanding of the travel and hospitality industry, and WNS' focused, 'digital-first' approach. TRAVOGUE enables organizations to decode and translate travelers' expectations into innovative business strategies and intelligent operations, helping create improved brand experiences," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

As customer expectations continue to rapidly evolve, businesses in the travel and hospitality industry are increasingly looking for differentiated strategies to leverage digital, elevate customer experience and accelerate growth. WNS TRAVOGUE is focused on enabling these objectives across 6 key areas including:

TravXP: Enabling smart experiences pre-, during and post-travel to improve customer engagement and brand loyalty

TravOps: Driving operational excellence including cost reduction and productivity gains through an array of digital solutions and shared services

TravRev: Building sustainable and resilient revenue streams and driving accelerated growth

TravControl: Creating accounting and risk management solutions for improved financial management and control

TravGreen: Designing sustainability initiatives to move towards 'zero carbon' footprint including fuel consumption, fleet management, and carbon offsets

TravConsult: Architecting end-to-end transformation, including business processes, cost structures, data and analytics, resource management and technology adoption

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2022, WNS had 57,994 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com

