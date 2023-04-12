Biomunex Pharmaceuticals, a French biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunotherapies based on the discovery and development of bi- and multi-specific antibodies for the treatment of cancer, announced today that it will participate in and present new scientific data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, which will take place from April 14th to April 19th, 2023 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, USA.

Information about the presentation:

Title: MAIT engagers: An efficacious novel modality in the field of T-cell engagers for the treatment of solid tumors

Session Category: Immunology

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies 3

Session Date and Time: Monday Apr 17, 2023 1:30 PM 5:00 PM

Location: Poster Section 24

Poster Board Number: 1

Published Abstract Number: 2954

About Biomunex Pharmaceuticals: www.biomunex.com

Biomunex Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company based in Paris (France) and Cambridge, MA, USA, led by an international and experienced team of recognized advisors and experts.

Biomunex specializes in the discovery and development of breakthrough immunotherapeutic approaches, based on solid data and proven biological and clinical evidence, to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Biomunex has created and developed BiXAb®, a robust, 'Plug and Play', next-generation bi- and multi-specific antibody technology platform, using a proprietary computational modeling approach, with a very robust IP and patent portfolio. The BiXAb platform, which allows the generation of bispecific antibodies from any pair of monoclonal antibodies in a simple, fast and cost-effective manner, has been validated through licensing agreements and collaborations with the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

Biomunex is also the first company worldwide to develop an immuno-oncology approach that allows, through bispecific antibodies derived from its BiXAb platform, to specifically target, engage and redirect MAIT cells, a subpopulation of T cells naturally present throughout the body, most specifically in mucosal and barrier tissues, to kill cancer cells, for the treatment of solid tumors.

