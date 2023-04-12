Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Das Signal, das Aktionäre schätzen wie nichts anderes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2023 | 14:38
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Georgia-Pacific's Clarendon OSB Donates to Local Fire Departments

CLARENDON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific believes in being a good steward in the community. Its Clarendon OSB facility is committed to making a positive difference in the community with recent donations to the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Sumter Fire departments through Georgia-Pacific's Bucket Brigade grant program. Georgia-Pacific's Bucket Brigade program has awarded $3 million in grants, educational materials, and other in-kind donations since the program began in 2006 to help support firefighters and keep our communities safe.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Sumter Fire departments received training material after requesting assistance from Georgia-Pacific's Clarendon OSB facility. The first responders use OSB as props to cover multiple skills and techniques needed for fire suppression and medical responses. The donation will allow firefighters to receive realistic training to develop lifesaving skills.

Georgia-Pacific donations provided through Bucket Brigade help the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Sumter Fire departments protect our facility communities.

View original content here

Georgia-Pacific, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, Press release picture

Clarendon County Fire Rescue donation

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Georgia-Pacific on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Georgia-Pacific
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/georgia-pacific
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Georgia-Pacific

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748768/Georgia-Pacifics-Clarendon-OSB-Donates-to-Local-Fire-Departments

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.