Georgia-Pacific's Clarendon OSB Donates to Local Fire Departments

CLARENDON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific believes in being a good steward in the community. Its Clarendon OSB facility is committed to making a positive difference in the community with recent donations to the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Sumter Fire departments through Georgia-Pacific's Bucket Brigade grant program. Georgia-Pacific's Bucket Brigade program has awarded $3 million in grants, educational materials, and other in-kind donations since the program began in 2006 to help support firefighters and keep our communities safe.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Sumter Fire departments received training material after requesting assistance from Georgia-Pacific's Clarendon OSB facility. The first responders use OSB as props to cover multiple skills and techniques needed for fire suppression and medical responses. The donation will allow firefighters to receive realistic training to develop lifesaving skills.

Georgia-Pacific donations provided through Bucket Brigade help the Clarendon County Fire Rescue and Sumter Fire departments protect our facility communities.

Clarendon County Fire Rescue donation

