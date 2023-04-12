Leading Crypto OTC Desk Legend Trading Launches Legend Pay, Enabling Seamless Fiat On/Off-Ramp For Crypto Platforms

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / Legend Trading, a leading cryptocurrency trading firm with over 800 institutional clients, has launched Legend Pay, a fiat-to-crypto payment gateway that bridges the gap between traditional banking systems and the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market.

Legend Pay provides a secure and seamless way for users to purchase cryptocurrencies using multiple local currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, CHF, AUD, CAD, JPY, and more. It supports a vast array of major local payment methods, such as ACH, Swift, SEPA, FPS, Visa, and Mastercard, and collaborates with local banking partners and payment processors to broaden its payment options, making cryptocurrency more accessible than ever.

Numerous industry-leading crypto platforms, including KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, Cobo, Phemex, Bitrue, Ellipal, Bitmart, BingX, and more have already integrated Legend Pay. Legend Pay also supports decentralized applications and wallets, including Token Pocket and EverPay. With more integrations underway, Legend Pay is poised to help millions of retail investors access cryptocurrencies with ease, and its user base is growing rapidly.

Legend Pay features a customizable widget that can be easily embedded into partners' platforms through a simple SDK integration. In addition, it delivers a comprehensive suite of APIs for advanced integrations. For instance, its Direct Deposit (DD) feature enables users to instantly buy crypto with their fiat balances, and the KYC Connect(KC) feature simplifies the onboarding process, eliminating redundant procedures.

Legend Pay's pricing for crypto buy/sell is optimal as it utilizes Legend Trading's institutional-grade trading infrastructure, including the liquidity pool that aggregates global cryptocurrency liquidity and the proprietary smart order routing system to find the best price in the market.

Hao Chen, CEO of Legend Trading, shared his vision for the platform, stating, "An easy-to-use fiat-crypto payment gateway is fundamentally important to the future of the blockchain and crypto industry. Our goal is to bring a billion users into the world of crypto, the future of finance, and to drive real adoption of cryptocurrencies." By providing a user-friendly solution that bridges the gap between traditional banking and the cryptocurrency landscape, Legend Pay aims to attract a diverse range of users, from retail investors to institutional clients.

As a regulated financial institution, Legend Trading strives to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional financial systems through its innovative services. Its continued development and expansion will facilitate more seamless integration with industry-leading crypto exchanges and wallets, promoting the accessibility and adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Legend Trading is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of finance and fostering a new era of cryptocurrency growth and adoption.

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency trading firm trusted by over 800 institutional clients. It offers high quality trading services, with a focus on asset custody security, regulatory compliance, robust IT infrastructure, and settlement efficiency. Legend Pay, Legend Trading's payment service specializes in providing fiat to crypto payment gateways and financial solutions to crypto platforms. As a regulated financial institution, Legend Trading strives to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional financial systems through its innovative services.

